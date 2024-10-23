Football clubs have united to support community causes with a charity event and donations totalling £2,000.

The South Kesteven Charity Cup Committee held a successful presentation evening on October 20, hosted by this year’s tournament winners, Deeping Rangers.

The event showcased the strong community spirit in Grantham, Sleaford, and Market Deeping, as the committee awarded cheques totalling £2,000 to local charities.

The recipients were nominated by four participating football clubs: Deeping Rangers, Harrowby United, Grantham Town, and guest team Sleaford Town.

South Kesteven District Councillor Ian Selby (Ind) expressed gratitude for the evening, stating: “It was a wonderful presentation evening, and so heartwarming to meet the charities.”

He thanked the hosts, Deeping Rangers, and all involved in the tournament, which this year dedicated its efforts to the late Mick Massingham, a cherished committee member who died last December.

“This year’s tournament was particularly poignant as we dedicated it to our late dear friend and committee member Mick Massingham,” said Coun Selby.

Mr Massingham’s family attended the event, with Judy Massingham presenting the trophy to Deeping Rangers.

The Charity Cup Committee seeks new members to help maintain this essential fundraiser for local charities, inviting interested individuals to get in touch via their Facebook page or by telephone at 07908 148000.

