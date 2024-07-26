Four men have been arrested following a fight in a town centre earlier this week.

Lincolnshire Police said that between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, on Tuesday a fight occurred at the junction of Brewery Hill, Wharf Road, and Bath Street in Grantham.

Four men, aged 27, 34, 38, and 39, were arrested on suspicion of affray and later released on bail while investigations continue.

Lincolnshire Police are investigating the public disorder.

“We are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage as we investigate multiple reports of disorder in Grantham earlier this week,” said a force spokesperson.

Police urge witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them at RIT.NSK@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 294 of July 23.