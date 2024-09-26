Home   Grantham   News   Article

Four-vehicle crash on A17 at Stragglethorpe and Brant Broughton crossroads

By Rachel Armitage
Published: 14:20, 26 September 2024

A four-vehicle crash has closed the A17.

Lincolnshire Police is currently on the scene of the crash this afternoon (Thursday), on the east-bound carriageway at the Stragglethorpe and Brant Broughton crossroads.

The road is closed between Beckingham and Stragglethorpe, and people are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Lincolnshire Police is at the scene of the accident. Photo: RSM Photography
Traffic is building up. Photo: RSM Photography
Traffic stretches back to the Beckingham and Navenby turnoff, the AA reports.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 150 of September 26.

