Dementia specialists will be hosting free clinics to offer support to people affected by the condition.

Admiral Nurses will be holding clinics in Nationwide branches in Grantham on January 14, 15 and 16, and in Lincoln on January 28, 29 and 30.

The clinics will be open to anyone impacted by dementia, offering practical and emotional advice on all aspects of dementia.

Admiral Nurses will be at the free dementia clinics in Lincoln and Grantham. Photo: istock

The clinics form part of Nationwide’s social impact programme, Fairer Futures, which addresses social issues through charity partnership, which are dementia, youth homelessness and family poverty.

Nationwide has funded 30 dementia specialist Admiral Nurse posts through Dementia UK, and is hosting 200 pop-up clinics across the country.

Ruby Guild, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Lincolnshire.

“Nationwide branches offer a safe private space for people to access specialist support for dementia, and the Fairer Futures partnership is helping us bring face-to-face support to people in a familiar location.”

Debbie Crosbie, chief executive officer at Nationwide, said: “Nationwide wants to help people live their best life possible, for as long as possible.

“By working with Dementia UK to fund more Admiral Nurses and turning our branches into dementia clinics, we’re helping to tackle the country’s leading cause of death.”

To book a clinic appointment, go to https://www.dementiauk.org/information-and-support/how-we-can-support-you/admiral-nurse-clinics/nationwide/?misc=media.

