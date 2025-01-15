Free cinema tickets are being offered to people on the ‘most depressing day of the year’.

Escapes, a National Lottery funded project aimed to make cinemas more accessible, is offering free tickets to people to watch Pointe Break - the 1991 action thriller starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves - on January 20, a date known as ‘blue Monday’.

It will then offer free tickets every month, to encourage people to go to their local cinema.

Escapes is offering free cinema tickets.

Tickets are being offered at some Lincolnshire cinemas, which are: the Savoy cinema in Boston, the Parkway cinema Cleethorpes, the Savoy cinema in Grantham, the Playhouse cinema in Louth and the Loewen cinema Mablethorpe.

An Escapes spokesperson said: “Whether someone that rarely prioritises a trip to the cinema, someone who treasures a visit but only as a special occasion, or someone who is keen to uncover new experiences, Escapes helps everyone to discover the magic of cinema for free every month.

“Escapes is more than just a series of free screenings, it’s about making cinema accessible to everyone.

“Whether you're reconnecting with cinema after a long break, exploring the hidden gems of independent venues, or enjoying an evening out with friends, Escapes is committed to bringing people to the cinema.

“Every screening of Point Break will also feature descriptive subtitles to ensure it’s accessible to a wider audience.”

Anyone who is interested in getting a free ticket can go to https://escapes.cinematik.app/.

