Free self-defence classes return this month as part of a safety programme.

The classes teach striking, blocking, grappling, and escape manoeuvres and are part of the government-funded Safer Streets project.

The first 2025 session is at EWF Martial Arts, Unit 3, Burnside Industrial Estate, Grantham, on January 28, 8pm to 9.30pm.

The classes begin later this month. Image: SKDC

Participants will learn to fend off attackers effectively.

Further sessions are on February 25 and March 25.

To book, email ewfmagrantham@gmail.com.

The £172,000 Safer Streets fund also financed upgraded CCTV, patrols, and radios linking CCTV, shops, pubs, and police.