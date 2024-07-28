A group of friends and keen walkers decided on the whim to walk from their hometown to a different city.

On Monday (July 22), friends Dev Banda, Shiva Timalisina, Krishna Gurung, Kamal Bhandari and two others set off at 9am from Grantham and spent the next 12 hours walking 46 km along the Grantham Canal towards Nottingham, coming to an end at 9.30pm.

The friends, who are all keen walkers and runners, organise their own walks for Nepalese people and want to encourage other Nepalese people within Grantham to join them.

The friends before they set off on their 46km journey.

“We weren’t planning to do it but we just thought let’s do it,” said Dev.

Dev added: “It was quite a lot to do. It was from about the 20-mile mark everybody started to hurt.

“But everybody was really determined to finish. I have really bad blisters now.”

Krishna said: “We are all over 50 and our main purpose was to inspire ourselves and others to look after one's physical and emotional health.

“It was a great experience, even though it was painful after 20 miles.

13 miles to go!

“We really enjoyed the scenery and met locals on the way as we stopped at tea houses and pubs.

A well-deserved pit stop for the friends.

“Overall, it was a memorable and inspirational walk we did without planning.

12 miles to go until they reached their final destination.

The 10-mile mark.

Smiles with 10 miles to go!

“Maybe if it was planned, it may have never happened!”

The group of friends made it to Nottingham at 9.30pm.

Anyone who may be interested in joining the walkers can contact the Grantham Nepalese Society Facebook group.

Do you think you could spontaneously walk from Grantham to Nottingham? Let us know in the comments.