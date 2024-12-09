Two friends are setting up a new repair cafe to bring the community together — and help fix their broken items.

Britta Dayman and Amanda Carter-Blackford will be running a new repair cafe from January 26, 2025, in the Skittle Alley at the back of the Bull Inn in Bottesford.

The cafe, which will run on the last Sunday of each month, will allow people to take in up to two household items that need small repairs and they will work with volunteers at different stations to fix them.

Britta Dayman and Amanda Carter-Blackford, outside the Bull Inn in Bottesford, where the repair cafe will be held.

“It’s all about sustainability, affordability and community engagement,” said Britta, the brains behind the project.

Britta first came across the idea of a repair cafe while on holiday in the Lake District with her family.

She said: “We walked past a church in the Lake District and saw they had a repair cafe.

“I had not heard of one before so I went to see how it operated. It was a lovely atmosphere and very well organised.

“I started to think we could set one up in Bottesford. I had a conversation with Amanda and she loved the idea.

“Rather than throwing things away and ordering something new, the cafe will help to prolong the life of something.”

The pair are working with Repair Cafe, a non-profit organisation that provides support to people wanting to set up their own repair cafe.

Britta said: “A lot of people in the local community have skills to repair things but don’t have the space to do it.

“I thought something like this would be really positive for the planet, but also the local community.”

Amanda said: “Rather than filling landfill, we are repairing items and also building community connections.

“It is about bringing people out of isolation and connecting with other likeminded people.

“There is also a mental health and wellbeing element to it as well.

“It’s a win win for a community like ours. With something like this, we will also try to encourage people to do their own repairs, giving them the ability and responsibility to do them.”

Britta and Amanda are looking for volunteers ahead of the repair cafe launch. Anyone who would like to volunteer can get in touch with them via the Facebook page.

Send us your news to news@lincsonline.co.uk.