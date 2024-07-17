A former tennis coach has put his racquet to rest and taken up a job instead serving heartfelt goodbyes to loved ones.

In a remarkable career shift, 61-year-old Andy McFeeters has gone from the court to the casket after retraining as a funeral arranger at A W Lymn's newly opened funeral home in Bottesford.

After a dedicated 30-year tenure as a tennis coach, Andy retired from sports coaching in July 2023, transitioning from love in tennis to love and support in funeral care.

Andy McFeeters is ace-ing a new career. Photo: Supplied

He began considering the funeral sector after losing three close relatives.

Following a positive interview with A W Lymn's managing director Matthew Lymn Rose, he joined the funeral arranger module of their training programme in January.

The programme provides an extensive education across the funeral industry, including four nationally recognised qualifications.

Trainees experience all facets of the business, from floristry to the mortuary, ensuring comprehensive preparation.

Since starting his training, Andy has completed various placements, ace-ing the art of saying goodbye, and now works at the Bottesford branch, which opened in May.

He said: "Switching careers can seem daunting, but I feel as though I've found my second vocation.

“When I first retired, I knew I wanted to do something different and have a new challenge. This role so far has been incredibly rewarding and I’ve been supported by a great team of people who have welcomed and guided me through my training.

“It’s been a highly positive experience for me.”

A W Lymn, a family-owned business established in 1907 in Sneinton, Nottingham, has 28 funeral homes across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and now Leicestershire.

Their expansion into Bottesford marks a significant milestone, bringing their tradition of personalised and compassionate service to a new community.

Matthew highlighted the importance of their inclusive training programme: "We’re passionate about training the next generation of funeral professionals and providing opportunities for career changers. Our programme is open to anyone committed to learning and passionate about the sector."

As Andy settles into his role, he looks forward to making a positive impact in Bottesford, supporting families during their most difficult times.

“I am truly looking forward to offering the people of Bottesford and its surrounding areas the personalised and reassuring services and support that A W Lymn has proudly provided for over a century,” he said.

“Being part of the community is incredibly important to us, so we plan to spend time getting to know this new area and working closely with locals to ensure we can meet each individual’s needs when it comes to bereavement support and guidance.”