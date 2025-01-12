Hands up who makes new year’s resolutions? Or maybe you think they’re a waste of time, writes Michelle Wright of Grantham Business Club.

Personally, I think that unless the resolution is easily achievable, I’m setting myself up for a fall, and if it’s easy, what’s the point, so I’ve given up making them.

I read that we should makes resolutions in the spring when the weather starts to warm up because we are in a more positive frame of mind rather than dragging ourselves to the gym in the dark and cold, or giving up all the nice food when now is exactly when we want to comfort eat.

Michelle Wright, of the Grantham Business Club.

I think there is something in that, however January is a good time for a reset and to set goals that we’d like to accomplish in the coming year, and that’s what I’ve decided to do for 2025. My goals are a challenge but they’re realistic, one of them is to set a networking strategy – to decide which groups work for me and stick with them.

Networking is an excellent marketing tool for me and one of the groups that I’ll definitely stay with is Grantham Business Club as it is a really friendly group many of whom I feel a connection with, I also like that it’s based in the town centre, it’s really reasonably priced and they have Watkins sausage baps!

Yes, food is certainly a deciding factor! Every month a different person gets to showcase their business to around 50 people in the room in the popular speaker spot, and this month I’ve taken the opportunity, so if you’d like to hear how to ‘Dress for Success’, then get yourself booked onto the next meeting on Friday 17th January, Grantham Jubilee Centre, 7am – don’t let the early hour put you off, it’s always worth it.

It’s easy to book on through the website granthambusinessclub.co.uk.

Look forward to seeing you there!