Site workers at a development dressed to impress to help raise awareness for Breast Cancer Now.

The workers at the Barratt Homes site in Bingham switched their usual hard hats and high visibility jackets for bright pink hats and vests on Friday (October 18).

In addition to donning the pink PPE, a donation of £1,000 has been made by Barratt Homes North Midlands to Breast Cancer Now to support its work.

The Romans' Quarter site team in pink PPE

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder, it’s extremely important to us to support charities and communities in the areas in which we build new homes. We hope our donation will support the charity to continue with its important work.

“Our construction team had a lot of fun getting to wear the pink PPE for the day, and we hope this will have sparked a lot of conversations on site to raise awareness of the campaign and Breast Cancer Now’s work.”

The Barratt Homes site team at Romans' Quarter in pink PPE

The Wear It Pink campaign was introduced over 20 years ago and raised more than 41 million pounds for Breast Cancer Now.

The charity helps towards funding research across the UK and Ireland to help find a cure for breast cancer at all stages.