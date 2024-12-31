A family-owned fuel supplier has expanded further into the county.

Rix Petroleum Ltd has acquired EFuels Ltd in Gorse Lane, Grantham, for an undisclosed sum.

The move brings the number of fuel depots Rix Petroleum owns and operates in Lincolnshire to four, with others in Gainsborough, Spalding and Immingham.

Rix Petroleum and EFuels tankers

Matthew Keightley, depot manager in Grantham, said: “Rix Petroleum is well known in the industry as a long-established family business that customers can rely on.

“I know that our customers in and around Grantham will be very well looked after by myself and the wider Rix team, so I feel this is a fantastic opportunity to take the business forward.”

The Grantham depot will remain branded as EFuels for the time being, and will continue to be headed up by Matthew, who moves to Rix under the deal.

Duncan Lambert, managing director of Rix Petroleum, said: “We’re delighted to complete this deal.

“Lincolnshire is a famously agricultural county and acquiring this depot will enable us to support local farmers, businesses, and rural communities across the south of the county more efficiently and effectively.

“As a sixth-generation family business, we pride ourselves on our values of fairness, great customer relations and service, and supporting communities, and precisely these values will bring to our newly acquired Grantham depot.”

The deal was officially on December 20, with Rix Petroleum taking immediate responsibility for all outstanding deliveries and future sales.