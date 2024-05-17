One of the largest funeral directors in the region is expanding with the opening of its newest funeral home.

Nottinghamshire-based A.W. Lymn will now be offering its services in Leicestershire for the first time with the opening of a funeral home in the centre of Bottesford at William Roberts House.

The single-storey property in Bottesford, which was previously occupied by estate agents Richard Watkinson, will be fitted with A.W. Lymn facilities including a family arranging room and Chapel of Rest.

A W Lymn's new funeral home in Bottesford.

The award-winning and family-run funeral directors currently run 27 funeral homes across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, with a history of providing quality care and support for the bereaved in the region for nearing 120 years.

Commercial director, Pete Clarson, said: “This is a major milestone for A.W. Lymn, expanding our services across the Midlands and branching into Leicestershire.

“We’re proud to be opening our 28th funeral home and bringing our dedicated and experienced team of funeral directors to Bottesford and its surrounding areas.

“Already 2024 has been a triumphant year with several key milestones and new projects underway for both the business and our staff, such as the recent planning permission success for our very first Barrow site and cemetery in Calverton.

“It’s a very busy time as we continue to expand our services across the region but throughout this our commitment to the highest standards of care for the families we serve remains at the core of everything we do, as it has done for so many years.”

The new home will be run by funeral arranger, Andy McFeeters, who said: “I am truly looking forward to meeting the people of Bottesford and its surrounding areas and offering them the personalised and reassuring services and support that A.W. Lymn has proudly provided for over a century.

“Being part of the community is incredibly important to us, so we plan to spend time getting to know this new area and working closely with locals to ensure we can meet each individual’s needs when it comes to bereavement support and guidance.”

Ahead of its official opening to the public, A.W. Lymn is hosting an open day this Saturday (May 18), from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, for anyone interested in learning more about the services offered.