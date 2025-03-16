C W Dixon & Co were household furnishers and removal experts of 67 Wharf Road.

In 1888 they advertised in the Grantham Journal that they had a new window display, with ‘a choice selection of Good Household Furniture comprising – Dining-Room, Drawing-Room, & Bedroom Suites, Glasses, Carpets, Bedsteads, Bedding, &c’. They also made coffins and were funeral furnishers.

Charles Wesley Dixon was born in 1853 to David Dixon, a cabinet maker, and his wife Elizabeth, and lived on Wharf Road with his siblings. He later became a junior partner in his father’s cabinet-making business.

C W Dixon & Co was based in Wharf Road

On 16 April 1889 he married Mary Eliza Mawe Escritt, at the Congregational Church on St Peter’s Hill, but unfortunately she died during the following year on 28 April. She had been ill with pulmonary tuberculosis for 10 months and had given birth three weeks previously.

Their son Charles Henry Dixon, unfortunately also died on 28 June, after being born prematurely, and failing to thrive. In 1894 he married Julia Ann Sneath in Welby, but they did not have any children.

Wharf Road today.

The family continued to live above the shop on Wharf Road, before Charles died in 1935 and is buried in Grantham cemetery.