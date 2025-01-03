There have been further delays on the A1 this morning (Friday),

The A1 northbound near Grantham was temporarily closed this morning.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed the second incident took place at around 8.40am just before the A52 at Barrowby.

A further incident has caused a partial closure of the A1 Northbound. Photo: RSM Photography

They said it was a “damage only collision involving two HGVs” and added that the debris has now been cleared.

It followed the closure of the southbound carriageway due to a crash last night (Thursday).

According to South Kesteven District Council, this is expected to last until at least 3pm today.

A further issue this morning has now occurred on the northbound carriageway, just before the A52 at Barrowby, causing a partial closure of the road and delays in both directions.

Witnesses have reported that traffic was, at one point, at a standstill, although it appears to be slowly moving again.

However, drivers are advised to avoid the area and/or follow diversion routes.