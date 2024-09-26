A family-run garage has won an award, as well as being shortlisted for two other national awards.

Bear and Bee Garage based in Ruston Road, Grantham, has won Best Newcomer of the Year in the British Independent Garage Awards 2024 in a ceremony last Friday (September 20).

Robyn Houlden, head of marketing and communications, said: “This recognition is a huge achievement for us.

Russ Houlden (left) and Robyn Houlden (right) at the British Independent Garage Awards 2024

“Having only opened the garage in November, we’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come in such a short time.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team who strive every day to deliver the highest standard of service to our customers.”

The garage has also been shortlisted for The Blend Awards' Garage of the Year (1-4 staff) and Top Garage 2024's Garage of the Year (4-6 staff).

Robyn added: “We’re absolutely thrilled and humbled to be nominated for these prestigious awards, especially given that Bear and Bee Garage has only been open since November 2023

“To be recognised… is an incredible honour that we never could have imagined in such a short amount of time.”

Bear and Bee Garage, located on Ruston Road, was founded in honour of Ian, a classic car enthusiast, and his wife.

pushing forward and striving for excellence.”