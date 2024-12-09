Creative crafts, Santa’s Post Office and gift-wrapping sessions are among the highlights on offer at a town park.

Families in Grantham can get into the festive spirit with free activities at Wyndham Park Visitor Centre in the run up to Christmas.

Budding artists can join window chalk art sessions at 11am and 1.30pm on Tuesday, December 10 and 11am on Tuesday, December, 17. Bring a liquid white chalk pen to participate.

Wyndham Park in the snow. Photo: Jaimanuel Photography

Gift wrapping sessions will be held at 11am and 1.30pm on Thursday, December 12, and 1.30pm on Tuesday, December 17 will teach tips for wrapping all kinds of presents.

Young families can visit Santa’s Post Office on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays between 11am and 3pm until December 17. Children can send their letters to Santa and, with a stamped addressed envelope, even receive a reply.

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader and cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “We are delighted to welcome visitors to Wyndham Park this festive season.

“Despite the chilly weather, it is well worth venturing out to enjoy the variety of activities on offer to suit all ages and interests, set against the backdrop of our fantastic park.”

The visitor centre serves as a warm space until March 2025, offering games, books, and social activities.

“By opening up our visitor centre as a warm space this winter, we’re able to extend our support to those who need it most – whether it is somewhere warm to sit and relax or a place to socialise and connect with new friends,” Coun Stokes said.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome too.