A Christmas shopping evening is taking place on Friday, featuring an inflatable snow globe.

Jump Revolution in Grantham will host its annual Christmas shopping evening from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

The event promises a night of family fun, including gift stalls, a giant inflatable snow globe, and open jump sessions.

Families can have a go at the Festive Snowglobe during the event. Photo: Supplied.

The snow globe, a favourite attraction, offers the perfect setting for festive photos.

Visitors can enjoy 60-minute jump sessions at just £2 per person, with grip socks available for £2.35.

Sessions at 5.30pm, 6.30pm, and 7.30pm can be booked online.

Jump Revolution invites shoppers to explore gift stalls while kids enjoy the trampoline park.

For more information or to book jump sessions, visit their website.

Children under five must be accompanied by a paying adult.