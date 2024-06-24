A pair of Belton Park golfers have raised more than £3,100 in a marathon 72-hole charity challenge.

Ed Faulkner and Josh Smith played four rounds in a day to raise charity funds on Monday last week (June 17).

They were joined by a number of other team members this week as part of a national campaign, including a four-some from Bourne.

Club captains Sue Hodgson and David Brighton with Josh Smith Ed Faulkner who carried out the challenge.

Their day-long efforts paid off with £3,115 in donations.

Ed Faulkner, 27, manages Belton Golf Club, near Grantham, and grew up near Hough-on-the-Hill. He joined Belton as a member in 2016 and has worked with them for two years.

Josh Smith, 29, is a recently-graduated PGA golf professional who has been a member at Belton Golf Club since he was a junior. He has worked in the shop and now coaches members.

The pair played the entire course four times.

The initiative formed part of Belton Park's annual drive by club captains - this year being Sue Hodgson and David Brighton.

Sue's charities, the British Heart Foundation and Drone to Home, which aids in pet recovery using drones, along with David's focus on BHive Community Grantham, stood to benefit from the funds raised.

"We decided to take on this challenge to make a meaningful contribution to our captains' chosen charities," Faulkner explained in an interview with the Grantham Journal.

"It was a tough day, walking over 52,000 steps and battling through four rounds of golf, but the support from our community kept us going."

Despite a 5.30 am start and a 15-and-a-half-hour haul, Faulkner and Smith persevered, completing their final round late into the evening.

“We received applause when we finished the 18th hole. Several members stayed around to cheer us on, and the support from Belton members has been phenomenal.”

Both golfers committed to donating additional funds for every bogey or lost ball during their rounds.

Even others such as office workers, greenkeepers, and the club chairman came out to play a few rounds - betting them an extra donation if they could beat him to the pin.

The duo have a GoFundMe link for anyone who still wishes to donate to their cause.

Faulkner expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received, both in donations and in the form of encouragement throughout their marathon challenge.