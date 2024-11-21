A Grade II listed pub will be reopening its doors next year.

The Manners Arms Pub, Restaurant and Rooms, in Knipton will reopen in spring 2025 following an extensive refurbishment.

It is reopening with a new menu, refurbished bar and dining room and ten bedrooms.

Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland, in front of The Manners Arms

Emma Manners, Duchess of Rutland, said: “This beautiful, homely country retreat was the heart of Knipton village for many wonderful years and we would very much like to put The Manners back into the centre of the local community once again.

“The building is too stunning to leave empty with so many cherished memories attached to it.

“I feel people have missed The Manners Arms and all that it offered - so I hope the news of its reopening will be very welcomed.”