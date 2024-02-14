The grand opening of a newly built community hall will take place by the end of the month.

Trustees of Langar cum Barnstone Community Hall in Barnstone announced that the event will take place on Saturday, February 24, from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

The new hall replaces the old village hall which was built over 100 years ago.

Langar cum Barnstone village hall

The event will be an opportunity to acknowledge all the people and organisations who have contributed or helped fund the new hall.

Steve Odell, the plant manager at Tarmac, Barnstone will cut the ribbon and declare the hall open.

The Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund donated £140,000 towards the new hall.

Jeff Fry, chairman of the Community Hall Charity Trust, said: “The old hall was built in 1922 by the employees of The Barnstone Blue Lias Lime and Cement Co. (now Tarmac).

“Thanks to the generous funding allocation from Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund, this local business, which is integral to the community, has once again helped ensure residents have a safe and welcoming space to come together.

“We are thrilled that Steve has agreed to officially open the hall to a new generation of users, who we hope will benefit from this fabulous community asset for another 100 years to come.”

Langar cum Barnstone village hall

The new Community Hall can accommodate up to 200 people standing and 96 people seated. It has a large modern fitted galley kitchen with everything you need to facilitate a community event.

There is also a meeting room and clerk’s office. The toilets are accessible and have baby-changing facilities.

Steve said: “I’m honoured to have been invited to cut the ribbon at the new Langar cum Barnstone Community Hall.

“Tarmac and the hall have such a shared history in this community and the new facilities look incredible.

“I’m proud that we were able to support the rebuilding of the hall through the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund and to continue this tradition over a century later.”

Work on the new hall started in October 2022, when the trustees approved the plans and design by Welham Architects.

The old village hall was demolished and the new steelwork was in place by the end of January 2023.

On December 1, the contracted builders WR Bloodworth and Sons Limited handed over the keys.

The facility has already hosted a Christmas Quiz and an 80s night - both sell-out events - and previous user groups, including the Brownies, Belvoir Archers, Vale Market Café and Vale Arts Group will move back into the facility.

Since December, new users have established themselves at the hall, including a regular yoga class and a singing group. The hall is also available for hire.