Grantham singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone will perform at Wembley Stadium this month, supporting Taylor Swift.

The award-winning performer announced on Instagram that she will perform alongside Paramore on the singers' Eras Tour - the highest grossing concert tour of all time. It consists of 152 shows spanning five continents.

“The hardest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” said Holly in an Instagram post.

Holly is 'really excited to perform and play live'. Photo: Chuff Media.

“As if I get to support Taylor at The Eras Tour! Pinch me! @taylorswift thank you, thank you, thank you!

“I am eternally grateful; what an honour. I have no words, and I can’t f*g wait for the 16th.”

The gig is part of Taylor’s extended tour, having already performed at Wembley back in June.

The 24-year-old daughter of Grantham grew up on the Belvoir Estate with her parents and three sisters.

A former Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School pupil grew up surrounded by music and played in the Lincolnshire Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Holly’s demos were played on BBC Introducing East Midlands and following that BBC Radio 1 picked it up, kickstarting Holly’s music career.

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley on June 21. Photo: Katie Green

Despite being early in her career, Holly has achieved much, including winning the Brits Rising Star Award in 2022 and performing at Glastonbury with stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Fender, and Matt Healy.

With a big tour, rave reviews, and a new EP, the future looks bright for the Ivor Novello-nominated singer.

Earlier this year, Holly released her EP Work in Progress, featuring the singles “Dive,” “Work in Progress,” “Down Swinging,” and “Easy Tiger”.