Grants of up to £5,000 could kick-start the district’s community projects and events in 2025.

South Kesteven District Council’s Community Fund supports a wide range of initiatives, including those tackling loneliness, improving community amenities, or commemorating historic events.

The programme has distributed over £782,000 to date, including nearly £12,000 awarded in the last funding round.

South Kesteven District Council offices. | Image: Stock

Successful recipients in 2024 included Foston Village Hall, which received £3,228 to upgrade lighting, and Grantham Creates, which used £4,965 for equipment to display artwork in empty shop windows.

The Rolling Stones Colsterworth New Age Kurling Group secured £1,005 to purchase indoor curling sets, while St John’s Church in Grantham was awarded £2,691 to improve toilet facilities, benefitting visitors to its Community Fridge and Warm Hub.

Coun Rhea Rayside, cabinet member for people and communities, encouraged groups to prioritise their funding applications this year.

“Everyone needs a New Year Resolution and we are urging community groups to kick-start the year by applying for funding that can make a difference to their plans,” she said.

“With 2025 marking the end of the Second World War, applications are also welcome from any groups planning 80th anniversary commemorations for Victory in Europe Day and Victory in Japan Day if they fit the Fund's criteria.”

For enquiries and application forms, email communityfund@southkesteven.gov.uk.

Applications are open until 18 February. Groups can apply for up to 80% of eligible project costs, while smaller grants of up to £2,000 can cover 100% of costs for groups with limited resources.