A group of graphic design students have seen the Grantham Journal being printed.

The visit by Grantham College students was facilitated with the help of the Journal, its owners Iliffe Media and Tracy Wright at the printing press in Milton, near Cambridge.

The students are currently working on a project designing a college newspaper. They are also working on a photography unit which involves students doing location photography.

Chris Fordham from Iliffe Print shows Grantham College students the newspaper printing process

Lecturer Dave Thomas said: “This was an unmissable opportunity for the students to see printing in action and understand the processes involved from design to final packaging on pallets for delivery.

“It is true to say they thoroughly enjoyed the experience and were amazed not only at the size and complexity of the machines but also with the speed of production methods.

“Our guide on the day Tracy Wright was excellent and gave a brilliant tour coupled with a lengthy explanation of the detailed process and some great and astonishing facts about materials and quantities. We must give a mention to Chris Fordham, who demonstrated the quality control processes to the students.

“I would like to thank everybody who made it possible.”