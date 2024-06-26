An annual charity fundraiser with live music and family entertainment will be taking to the stage next month.

Knipfest, Grantham's annual music festival, is set to return to Woodnook on Saturday, July 6, promising a day filled with live music, family entertainment, and charitable contributions.

Organised annually by a dedicated team, this year's event aims to continue its tradition of raising funds for Cancer Research, St Barnabas Hospice, and Dove Hospice, having already amassed more than £200,000 in support.

Join Knipfest 2024 in Woodnook for live music, family fun, and charity support

The fundraisers were inspired to in memory of Julie Copley, who lost her battle with cancer.

Phil Noon, member of the Knipfest committee, said: “This year’s Knipfest returns to Woodnook with a varied line up as always, and promises to be a warm dry day. Last year the weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of over 1000 happy customers.”

He said the acts lined up for the evening would be “real crowd pleasers” and “promises to be a show to remember”.

Live bands, tasty food, and more await

The festival kicks off at 3.30pm with GRAB, Grantham's sensational big band, followed by The Fourtunes delivering West End hits, and 'Overdrive' rocking the stage with classic tunes.

The Collective will bring a fresh sound, while Crazy Ape will get attendees dancing with their infectious pop beats.

Headlining the night is London's Earth Wind for Hire, promising a memorable performance of 70s and 80s hits.

A charity fundraiser with family entertainment

Families can enjoy street entertainers, food stalls offering diverse cuisines, and special activities like face painting.

A happy hour from 4:30-5:30pm will feature discounted drinks, and a screen will broadcast any England match to cater to sports fans.

Tickets are available at www.knipfest.com, with free entry for children under 14.

Volunteers from Kesteven Rugby Club will be manning the bar, with DJ Dave keeping the energy high between sets.