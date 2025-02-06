Drop-in sessions will allow people to share their views on the Government’s NHS strategy.

District Councillor and Grantham Town Council ambassador Charmaine Morgan (Ind) is holding two drop-in sessions on Monday (February 10) for residents to fill in the Government’s Change NHS survey.

The first session will be held in the mayor’s parlour in St Peter’s Hill from 10am until midday, and the next will be held in Grantham Museum from 2pm until 4pm.

Grantham Independent Councillor Charmaine Morgan.

Coun Morgan said: “I have a major concern with what the Government is doing in their strategy for the NHS.

“In particular, I am concerned about strategic proposals to push more into ‘care in the community’, when the Government knows we have a shortage of around 20,000 homecare workers.”

Councillor Charmaine Morgan is holding drop-in sessions to give people a chance to fill in the Government’s NHS survey. Photo: iStock

Coun Morgan will collate responses from the sessions and publish feedback to residents online.

Anyone who wishes to fill in the survey can also do it online at https://change.nhs.uk/en-GB/.

