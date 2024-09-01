School staff are proud of a recent inspection report.

Barrowby C of E Primary School underwent a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspection in June, and received their report at the end of the school term.

The school was praised for its community, leadership and understanding of spirituality in school life.

Barrowby C of E Primary School. Photo: Google Maps

Headteacher Len Batey said: “We are absolutely delighted that everything we embody at Barrowby CE Primary School has been recognised in our recent SIAMs Inspection.

“I continue to be so proud of our school family and agree that our school ‘emanates care and love’."

The school’s leadership was praised for being strong, and pupils, staff and families are happy within the environment.

Religious education (RE) is a strength for the school and the teaching of it is led well.

The school’s vision, which is ‘to make your light shine’ is said to be “well-established and lived out across the school day”.

To improve, inspectors said partnerships across all aspects of the school could be extended to ensure all members are able to improve.