A headteacher has bravely completed a skydive for charity.

Martyn Wilkins, headteacher of Grantham Preparatory International School, jumped out of a plane at 14,000ft last Wednesday (November 13) to raise money for When You Wish Upon a Star.

“The feeling was nothing I had experienced before,” said Martyn.

Martyn Wilkins raised £1,000 for When You Wish Upon a Star.

Martyn during his skydive.

He added: “The most daunting part was dangling my legs out of the plane before jumping, knowing it was into nothingness.

“The views of the Lincolnshire countryside were magnificent in every sense and we even flew over Grantham Preparatory School, though it looked very different from above.”

Martyn skydived 14,000ft.

Martyn has raised £1,000 for the charity. He also wanted to thank everyone for their donations and support, including some staff and pupils who went to the airfield to support him on the day.