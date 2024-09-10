School staff are incredibly proud of a recent report.

St Wulfram’s National C of E Primary School in Grantham has received feedback following a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspection in June.

Executive headteacher Gareth Smith said: “As a school we are extremely pleased with the outcome as it really validates all of the hard work, dedication and commitment of every member of staff within our school community and more importantly shows how our care and provision has the pupils at the centre of everything that we do to ensure that we enable them to flourish.”

St Wulfram's National Primary School in Castlegate, Grantham.

The school was praised for its revised Christian vision and effective strategies were in place to reflect the visions of a church school.

Pastoral care is also said to be strong, helping to improve the pupils' attendance. The curriculum also allows pupils’ to “see themselves as part of a far wider world”.

In areas of development, the report states the school could raise the profile of its revised Christian vision more across the whole community.

It could also refine the understanding of spirituality in further the pupils spiritual development.

Finally, inspectors said school staff could create more opportunities in religious education (RE) to encourage pupils to ask more questions, therefore developing their critical thinking skills.