A primary school headteacher is pleased after receiving the school’s latest Ofsted report.

Harlaxton Church of England Primary School has retained a ‘good’ Ofsted rating following an inspection in November.

The school was rated ‘good’ in all areas, with praise given to the curriculum, pupil behaviour and staff knowledge.

Sheriden Edwards with some Harlaxton Primary School pupils.

The report said: “The school sets high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. These are met consistently.

“The school has a calm and focused ethos. Pupils get on well with one another.

“Pupils value the varied opportunities the school provides.

“The majority of parents and carers are very pleased with the school’s provision. They value the kindness and care their children receive.”

The school’s curriculum is described as “broad and ambitious”, with the development of reading a priority.

The report added: “The school’s provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is very effective. Staff identify these pupils’ needs well.”

Sheriden Edwards, executive head teacher of Harlaxton Primary School said: “We are so pleased that the report reflects the school's vision of ‘With God, together we can Learn, Encourage, Aspire, Respect and Nurture’ and acknowledges that our school provides an exceptional education within a nurturing environment.

“It is truly wonderful to be part of our amazing school community.”

In terms of where the school could improve, the report noted that the school’s “approach to checking pupils’ knowledge and understanding over time is less secure in some subjects than it is in subjects such as English, mathematics and science”.

The report continued: “As a result, the school does not have as secure an understanding as it should of how well pupils achieve in some foundation subjects. The school should ensure that checks on pupils’ knowledge and understanding are secure in these foundation subjects, so ensuring that there is comprehensive understanding of how well pupils know the curriculum across all subjects, and of what the next stages in their learning should be.”