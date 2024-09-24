A school’s outdoor space will be updated thanks to over £30,000 in funding.

The Diocesan Board of Education for Lincoln has granted £32,500 to Barkston and Syston Primary School to improve its outdoor spaces.

The money will be used to develop the current outdoor space and install new activity stations for children to use for PE lessons and during break times.

Headteacher Rebecca Lyon (middle) with children in the playground at Barkston and Syston Primary School.

Headteacher Rebecca Lyon said: “I am thrilled to receive this funding and send my gratitude to the Diocesan Board of Education for seeing the potential in our ideas and supporting them.

“I am also extremely grateful to our site manager for putting so much time and effort into our bid.

“We have really developed and evolved our sports provision and sports offer over the past five years and this will help the next stage of our plans come true.”

Work is to begin over the next few months.