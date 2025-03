Two vehicles have crashed in a high street.

There is heavy traffic throughout Grantham high street this afternoon (Tuesday, March 11) following the crash.

Lincolnshire Police is at the scene and says there are no serious injuries.

Two vehicles have crashed in Grantham high street. Photo: RSM Photography

However, officers say there is a lot of traffic disruption in the town centre.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.