The NHS in Lincolnshire is made up of many fantastic individuals who work hard to provide the highest quality treatment and care to those members of our communities who need it, writes Elaine Baylis, group chair of Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

This work is recognised within the NHS in a number of ways, but each year the main celebration takes place with a big, celebratory awards night.

The event is an opportunity for the people of Lincolnshire to recognise the hard work, dedication and care shown by community and hospital staff working across the county, and where they have demonstrated exceptional professionalism and care.

Elaine Baylis

This year, Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) are coming together as a group to improve how care is delivered to patients by working even closer together.

This also means the organisations are bringing together the two staff awards ceremonies into one bigger event, with plans to celebrate the achievements of hundreds of members of staff from across both organisations at a glittering awards night, funded through the generosity of sponsorship.

Nominations can be made across the 14 award categories, and anyone, including staff, patients and members of the public can make a nomination. If you, your friends and loved ones have experienced great care in the community, or in any of Lincolnshire’s hospitals, you can help us acknowledge the amazing things our teams do day in, day out by supporting this event.

Help us celebrate the people that look after our patients in Lincolnshire by making a nomination on the website today!