Santa will be spreading Christmas cheer once again on his sleigh.

The Vale of Belvoir Lions Club Santa sleigh returns on Sunday (December 1).

Members will be helping Santa to make his way around the villages in the vale throughout December.

People will be able to track him on the Vale of Belvoir Lions Facebook page

Here is when people can catch him:

• Aslockton – Sunday, December 1

• Langar, Barnstone and Granby - Monday, December 2

• Redmile, Barkston and Plungar - Tuesday, December 3

• Whatton and Orston - Wednesday, December 4

• Bingham Mallow Way area - Friday, December 6

• Bingham Starnhill and Tythby Road area - Saturday, December 7

• Stathern and Harby - Sunday, December 8

• Bingham Bird and Tree estates, Whatton HMP estate - Monday, December 9

• Bingham Abbey Road and Carnarvon School area - Wednesday, December 11

• Bottesford west - Friday, December 13

• Bottesford central - Saturday, December 14

• Normanton, Bottesford east, Easthorpe and Muston - Sunday, December 15

• East Bridgford - Tuesday, December 17