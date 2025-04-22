The details have been revealed for an annual St George’s Day parade.

The Grantham Scouts and Guides will lead their annual St George’s Day parade on Sunday, April 27.

The parade begins at 2pm, starting off at Grantham bus station. The Scouts and Guides will then march through Bath Street by the Post Office on Wharf Road.

The Scouts and Guides held their annual parade through the streets of Grantham in 2024

Then will then head onto St Peter’s Hill and turn left down the high street. It will then turn into Vine Street, left into Swinegate and onto St Wulfram’s Church.

A service will then be held at the church at 3pm.

Following the church service, the Scouts and Guides will then form in Swinegate near The Blue Pig.

They will then move onto Vine Street, followed by the high street and back onto St Peter’s Hill.

The parade will salute the Scout and Guide commissioners, as well as invited dignitaries on the green outside the South Kesteven District Council offices.

They will then make their way back to the bus station car park to be dismissed by the parade marshall.

Every year, the Guides and Scouts raise money for a chosen charity.

This year, the Guides will be raising money for Childhood Cancer and the Scouts are raising money for the Grantham Scout Support and Opportunities Fund.