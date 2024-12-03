Lions Club members are once again helping out Santa as he visits people in the area.

The Grantham Lions Club’s annual Santa sleigh returns next Monday (December 9) until Friday, December 20.

Here is where you can catch Santa on his sleigh:

The Grantham Lions Club Santa sleigh

• Monday, December 9 - Barrowby Gate

• Wednesday, December 11 - Alma Park

• Friday, December 13 - Poplar Farm

• Saturday, December 14 - Asda, Union Street

• Monday, December 16 - Winchester Road

• Wednesday, December 18 - Manthorpe Estate

• Friday, December 20 - Gonerby Hill Foot.

Other organisations have also revealed its Santa sleigh routes for Lincolnshire and Rutland.

Will you be heading to see Santa on his sleigh? Send us your pictures to news@lincsonline.co.uk.