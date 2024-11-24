A man is preparing his Christmas light display for a fifth year in aid of charity.

Simon Haynes, who lives in Beckett Close, Grantham, will be turning on his lights on Sunday, December 1 at 4.30pm.

He will be raising money for St Barnabas Hospice, who he has been raising money for the last few years.

Simon said: “Here’s to the start of thousands of lights going up and will light up the street for Christmas.

“Unfortunately, I lost two dear friends to cancer, one of who got into the hospice and one who unfortunately passed away before she could be admitted.

Simon Haynes with his display in 2023.

“I would like to do this light show for them. This will be the fifth year this event has been going on and I’m hoping to make it bigger and better for all to see.”

The lights will be on display daily from December 1 until December 31 between 4.30pm and 10.30pm.

Are you putting on a big festive lights display? Share the details with us by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk