Lincolnshire Police cordon off Caythorpe high street after suspected explosive found

By Katie Green
Published: 14:54, 17 June 2024
A village high street has been evacuated by police.

Lincolnshire Police have set up a 100-metre corden in High Street, Caythorpe this afternoon (Monday, June 17) after a suspicious item was found.

Officers believe the item may be a mortar round, a type of explosive.

Lincolnshire Police have cordoned off the area. Photo: RSM Photography
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EDO) team has been called out and the area is being evacuated.

Lincolnshire Police have evacuated people to Caythorpe Village Hall or the Red Lion Pub.

