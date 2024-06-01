In 1928, there was a growing industry producing garments made out of Angora wool, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

The Grantham Journal article stated that ‘it is interesting to note that a local shopkeeper is giving prominence to a collection of handmade goods from the lovely spun fur, known as “Furida”, and the display, which is concerned principally with children’s garments, can now be seen in the window of Miss Godber’s shop, 54, High Street’.

There was a large Angora Wool rabbit farm at Harrowby, and the owner Mrs Thompson gave regular talks. She emphasised the importance of providing good quality housing for the rabbits and that it was essential to feed them with the best quality feed. It was also necessary to keep the cages clean and disinfected at least once a week and away from draughts.

Miss Godber's shop in High Street, Grantham.

Pregnant does were given extra rations and all the rabbits were brushed and combed daily. The wool was clipped four times per year, each rabbit yielding twelve to sixteen ounces per annum. Spinners paid 35 shillings per pound in weight.

Miss Godber's shop was located on the High Street where the former H. Samuel store used to be.

Mrs Thompson was very attached to the rabbits and treated them extremely well. She said that there was a great and increasing demand for the wool as Angora wool became very popular.