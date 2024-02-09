A sharp-minded nursing hall resident advises others to look at the positives of life and make the best of it as she celebrates her 104th anniversary today (Friday, February 9).

Hilda Gunn, was born on February 9, 1920, and has been a resident of Aslockton Hall Nursing and Residential Home since 2019.

Born in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, she admits to having lived a full life that has brought a lot of experiences.

Aslockton Hall Nursing Home resident, Hilda Gunn celebrating her 104th birthday

As a young woman, she served in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force as a meteorological observer for five years.

She went to Nuneaton High School for Girls, leaving at 16 to pursue a career as a teacher at a college in Bedford and went on to teach for a total of 30 years across three junior schools.

“I had various experiences of life, all my life. I had to care for other people and had different jobs at work, where I lived, but I didn’t set out at all to mould my life into a pattern.

“I always assumed I would be happy, it never occurred to me that I wouldn’t be happy with my life. I never thought that I would be in a situation where I would be unhappy, but you get small patches when you have to be unhappy because things happen over which you have no control and have to cope with.”

Hilda met and married her husband, Ben, who was a headmaster, and lived in Leicestershire.

Her husband died 15 years ago, aged 91, and Hilda decided to move to be closer to her nephew.

“I don’t know if there is any secret to a long life. I think it’s the way you live your life and you set out to make it follow a pattern, it is just what happens to you.

“One has to make the best of everything and if you make the best of everything you end up being happy but you can’t say I don’t like this I don’t like that, you have got to take life really in a way as it comes.”

When growing up as the second daughter of a family of four, she lived by the railway line from Euston to Glasgow., which ran past the bottom of her garden.

Her next-door neighbour worked on the railway and often told her that the King's train was approaching.

Hilda said to remember the death of King George and having to wear black armbands in school. She also remembers the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and being moved by her death.

“You can’t let someone tell you how to be happy, it’s no use somebody else coming along and saying it’s better if you do this and that because it may not suit you all.

“You have got to be prepared to mould your life to suit your likes and dislikes.”

Hilda will celebrate her birthday with cake and family and friends will be visiting her at the home over the weekend.