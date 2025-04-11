A historic manor will once again reopen its doors to the public over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The Harlaxton Manor spring open house will take place on Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19.

The Grade I listed manor, near Grantham, will open its doors to the public, giving them the chance to experience the house and gardens in springtime.

Dr Holly Carter, director and dean at Harlaxton College, said: “Join us at Harlaxton Manor and spring into Easter with a truly special experience.

“From exploring the majestic intricacies of this storied house to enjoying lively family activities, there’s truly something for everyone to discover.

“We can’t wait to welcome you and share the magic of Harlaxton this spring as the historic gardens burst into bloom.”

An Easter egg hunt will be led by Gregory Goose and friends, as well as traditional garden games and live entertainment to enjoy.

Young visitors can also unleash their creativity in the children’s drawing room.

The Easter bunny will also be making a special appearance throughout the weekend, so guests will need to keep their eyes peeled.

Tickets to the spring house cost £8.50 for children, £13 for concessions and £15 for adults.

There is also a family ticket, for two adults and three children, available for £40.

Due to the historic nature of the building and gardens, accessibility is limited.

Complimentary parking is available, including designated disabled parking, and only guide dogs are permitted on-site.