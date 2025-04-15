A hospital’s 150-year history is being brought back to life through an exhibition of photos, stories and artefacts.

The display at Grantham Museum launched with an exhibition talk on Wednesday last week (April 9), titled ‘150 Years of Grantham Hospital: A Community History’.

This welcomed members of the newly launched Friends of the Museum scheme for a first look at the exhibition and a thought-provoking talk reflecting on the hospital’s enduring role in the life of the town.

People at the opening of the exhibition

The exhibition explores the rich 150-year history of Grantham Hospital, showcasing unseen photographs, personal stories from staff and patients, and rare archival materials.

The talk gave insight into how healthcare in Grantham has evolved and celebrated the dedication of those who have served the community through the hospital.

Viv Reichelt, who chairs Grantham Museum, said: "This exhibition is a tribute to the people behind Grantham Hospital — past and present — who have made it a cornerstone of our community.

People at the exhibition talk

“We’re thrilled to share this important chapter of local history with our new Friends of the Museum members, and grateful for their support as we continue to grow our engagement with the public."

Grantham Museum has thanked the Grantham Hospital team for supporting the exhibition and making contributions to it.

The exhibition is now open during regular museum hours.

Some of those involved in the exhibition talk

A letter from 1874 is one of the exhibits

A document about the proposed construction of Grantham Hospital

Membership for Friends of the Museum is still available and offers previews, talks, and behind-the-scenes access to Grantham’s heritage.