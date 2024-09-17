History enthusiasts are being invited to discover the town’s medical past at a free event tomorrow.

The Lincolnshire Family History Society’s Grantham branch will host a talk on Dr Charles Matthew Frier, a revered local physician.

The event, led by Peter Reichelt, will take place at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church Hall, in Grantham, on Wednesday, September 18, starting at 7.30pm.

Harrowby Lane Methodist Church Hall. Photo: Google Streetview

This free event, open to all, promises to delve into the life of Dr Frier in the first of a two-part series.

For more information, visit the Lincolnshire Family History Society’s website.

Attendees can arrive from 6.30pm for help with their own family history research.