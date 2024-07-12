A woman involved in a hit-and-run accident which changed her life forever is hoping to use her personal tragedy to raise awareness about road safety.

Tim and Jane Gosbee will recount the tragic accident on Channel 4 television show 24 Hours in A&E, due to air on August 5.

Jane, of Sharpe Road, Grantham, was involved in a hit-and-run on September 15, 2021.

Jane and Tim Gosbee. Photo: David Dawson

The Morrisons checkout worker was walking home from watering flowers at the crematorium when a driver overtook another on New Beacon Road and, in husband Tim’s words, “took her out”.

“I was just about to cross the road, and a car stopped. Then the other one came straight round him and that was it; I went blank,” she said.

“The next thing I knew, I was lying on the floor with a friend at the side of me who lived nearby.”

Emergency services were called and the 60-year-old was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The impact left her with severe injuries, requiring around 10 months in hospital and numerous surgeries.

They included netalwork and pins from top to bottom on her right side, injuries that required multiple surgeries, including an 11-hour operation and injuries that will require another operation to remove metalwork.

She has been left on various painkillers even after three years.

Jane and Tim Gosbee. Photo: David Dawson

Her life-changing injuries mean she now uses a motorised scooter.

The family believe she may never walk properly again.

Tim said: “It’s been life-changing; we’ve been left looking after her. It’s only in the last six months that she’s been able to do things for herself.

“She could hardly walk, she couldn’t dress herself, and she had to sleep downstairs for several months in a hospital bed.”

“It’s been a nightmare,” he added. “But in the last six months, we are starting to see the better side of it.”

Despite her ongoing challenges, Jane remains determined, currently preparing for another operation to remove the metalwork from her injuries.

She said the most difficult part was “being in the hospital all that time”.

The driver was found guilty of having drugs in his system, dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, speeding and using a car without insurance. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years and eight months.

Their story will be featured in the documentary, which is aimed at highlighting the devastating consequences of reckless driving.

They hope people will get the message not to drive irresponsibly on the road.

“We want to show what people have to go through because of some stupid idiot,” said Tim.

"We hope our story will remind people to think twice before speeding," said Tim, emphasising the need for stricter penalties for dangerous drivers.

The couple hope that Jane’s recovery will continue in the coming months, noting that she has already improved massively.

"She won’t walk anywhere without her frame, but she’s doing a lot more now, including walking to Cherry Orchard shops with her frame on her own, so we’re getting through the best bit now," said Tim.

The couple thanked their community, especially The Three Gables, for their support.

The local venue organised a renewed blessing of the rings ceremony, hosted their 60th birthday celebrations, and raised funds for a mobility scooter.

The couple said they were eternally grateful for the support they had been shown.