A girl, 10, from Grantham is set to perform in a pantomime.

Holly Bickmore, a Cliffedale Primary School pupil, will be starring in this years Aladdin pantomime at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln.

Holly, who loves singing and dancing, attends the Elite Academy of Dance in Grantham where she studies tap, ballet and acrobatics.

Holly Bickmore.

Earlier, this year she played the role of Katie in CAODS production of School of Rock also at Lincoln New Theatre Royal.

Her brother, Sam, is set to tour Asia with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s production of School of Rock in 2024.

Holly will be performing alongside Ian Waite from BBC’s Strictly come Dancing, olympic gymnast Louis Smith MBE and Roger Wright from the West End show, The Lion King.

Holly has been rehearsing since the middle of November and will be performing in 31 shows as part of Team Diamond from December 8 until January 7.

Tickets for the show are available from the New Theatre Royal website or box office.