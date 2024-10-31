A home decor and giftware retailer is branching out into the American market after settling into its new life in a village business park.

For the owners of Margo and Plum, the path to success has been mixed.

After facing challenges at the Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle, the business has found new life in the town of Bottesford and has since expanded its offerings to include not only a bigger showroom but also a café.

Margo and Plum owners, Iain and Karen Terpening.

Building on their recent successes, the owners, Iain and Karen Terpening, have launched their first foray into America, targeting customers in New York.

The six-month trial leverages the logistics of shipping from East Midlands Airport to facilitate deliveries within 24-48 hours of purchase and, if successful, the owners hope to expand into other states like Washington, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Michigan over the next phase.

"We're promoting ourselves as a quintessential English company, and the American customers seem to really appreciate and trust the British brand," Iain explained.

Margo and Plum provides a welcoming atmosphere for customers visiting whether they are there to browse or dine.

Art, candles, and mirrors have proven popular across the pond.

This new setting has been 'almost like a rebirth' for the business after challenges at the Engine Yard, Iain said.

In the 18 months since relocating, Margo and Plum has not only established a popular café and expanded its showroom, but it has also diversified its sales channels.

The coffee shop and dining area have proven popular with customers.

"The move from the Engine Yard was quite difficult," admits co-owner Iain, noting it was “almost like starting anew.”

“We had a lot of customers that we managed to retain, but finding new customers was difficult.”

Margo and Plum also had a third business location in Stamford for a few years, running it in parallel with their Engine Yard operations.

The coffee shop and dining area have proven popular with customers.

However, once the Stamford lease expired, the couple chose to focus solely on their new Bottesford location.

Because of this, along with factors such as the cost of living crisis and the impact of coming out of lockdown, the business decided to pivot by lowering prices to address a 'marked difference' in trade.

However, Iain said: "We were determined to continue trading and found the perfect spot in Bottesford to really grow the business."

Margo and Plum sells home decor and giftware and has expanded several times since moving into their Bottesford location.

And grow it has, diversifying across three interlinked but separately operating businesses.

“You can come to us and have lunch, but you don’t have to buy a candle, or you can buy a candle but you don’t have to have lunch,” said Iain.

“And of course, we also now have our online business, which is doing really well.

Margo and Plum sells home decor and giftware and has expanded several times since moving into their Bottesford location.

“That’s the lesson we’ve come to learn; it’s about diversification and seeking out new sales channels.”

He said the business is now 'basically a brunch destination' with customers praising the store's ambience.

“Today, for instance, at 1pm, it was sold out—you couldn’t get a seat,” Iain noted.

Alongside its retail success, Margo and Plum has also become a fixture in the local community.

The business supports charities, sponsors the local football team, and offers student work experience.

The shop’s outreach includes partnerships with local schools and donations to the Bottesford food bank.

“We support the community,” Iain said, “from local charities to events that bring everyone together.”

The new location has allowed it to host numerous local events, from classic car shows to outdoor markets, and build strong community ties.

"We've really become a community hub here in Bottesford," Iain says. "People come to enjoy the atmosphere, have a bite to eat, and do a spot of shopping—it's the perfect destination."