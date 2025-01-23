Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police launch investigation into burglary at property in Barrowby, near Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 17:10, 23 January 2025

Homeowners disturbed burglars who smashed a window to get into a home.

A property in Low Road, Barrowby, near Grantham, was burgled at about 6pm yesterday (January 22).

A back window at the property was smashed and the suspects left the scene after being disturbed by someone in the home.

Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation into the burglary
Anyone with information should contact DC Chris Hughes of the Grantham criminal investigation department (CID) by emailing chris.Hughes@lincs.police.uk and quote incident 351 of January 22.

