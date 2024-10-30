A volunteer group which aims to keep a town’s river and parks clean is celebrating its 20th birthday today.

Grantham RiverCare is 20 years old today (Wednesday, October 30), after it was founded by John Knowles in 2004.

From starting with just seven volunteers, the group has grown over the years with hundreds of volunteers now helping to keep Grantham’s stretch of the River Witham clean.

Volunteers at clean ups during the early days.

Some items recovered from a clean up.

“We are very proud of what RiverCare has achieved over the years,” said Ian Simmons, co-lead of Grantham RiverCare.

He added: “Hundreds of volunteers have been and gone, but some of the original bodies are still here today.

Grantham RiverCare co-leaders David Martin (left) and Ian Simmons

“It also feels nice that we have built up quite a profile. People say some lovely things about us.

Hundreds of volunteers have helped to clean up the River over the 20 years.

Volunteers on the 10th anniversary of Grantham RiverCare.

“I find it quite nice to be regarded in that way.”

Ian’s other co-lead, David Martin, has been with the group since the beginning, and said it is “quite a momentous achievement”.

He added: “Thinking back to 20 years when it was set up and we just got the ball rolling.

Some items recovered from a past clean up.

Volunteers retrieving a trolley from the River Witham.

“In the earlier years it was just litter picking. It has now developed to the rivers, as well as water testing and our invasive work.”

The group carries out a monthly clean-up around Grantham, picking up litter and clearing out rubbish from the River Witham.

On their clean ups, they have found some interesting items including sofas, shopping trolleys, discarded clothes, a toy car and many more items.

Founder John Knowles (middle) with David Martin (left) and Ian Simmons (right) with their award win in 2020.

David said: “There has been a lot of change in what we have collected over the years.

“In the early days there was an increase in fly-tipping into the river.

“We still get bits and bobs like that, certainly in the last year, but there has been a big change in litter.

Grantham RiverCare is celebrating 20 years.

“Now, quite a lot of people are getting food out and about and dropping their litter. There are also a lot of disposable vapes that are dumped now.

“On average, I would say we collected three-quarters of a tonne of rubbish per year. I would say that is about 30 tonnes over the last 20 years.”

Grantham RiverCare is celebrating 20 years.

Ian and David have many highlights over the years from their work with RiverCare, including winning the BBC Radio Lincolnshire Make a Difference Green Champion award in 2020.

Ian said: “We have also been recognised by a lot of local groups and businesses.

“It has been very reassuring to know that we have the public behind us.”

A volunteers helping to establish and plant one of the many berms installed in the River Witham.

David said: “Seeing the kids that come along, they are so inspirational.

“They are not forced to come, they are often the ones dragging their parents to the litter picks!”

However, both agree that it is the volunteers that keep the group going.

A special cake for the 20th anniversary.

Ian said: “Everyone from eight to 80 years old comes. It’s very satisfying when you clean up the stuff. It’s also good being in nature and improving your wellbeing.

“We have a good group of people and it’s a great way of making friends.

“We don’t do it for praise, we do it because it is needed. It’s also where we live and we need to look after it.”

David added: “I think one of the reasons RiverCare works is there is a very social element to it.

“It is like minded people going out with other like minded people.

“Even if a volunteer only comes once or twice a year, it’s putting them in the right frame of mind and hopefully gets them thinking more about the rivers.”

Looking to the future, Ian and David hope the group continues what it is doing with its litter picking, water testing, invasive work and getting more volunteers on board.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer with Grantham RiverCare can find out more on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rivercaregrantham/.

Have you ever volunteered with Grantham RiverCare? Let us know your memories of volunteering in the comments below.