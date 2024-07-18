A headteacher is retiring after 27 years at a school.

Kathryn Korcz has worked at Grantham Preparatory International School for 27 years and been the headteacher for 20 years.

However, she is retiring and yesterday (Wednesday, July 17) was her last day. Year 4 teacher and head of juniors Martyn Wilkins will be taking her place as the school’s first ever headmaster.

“I am going to miss the children, the amazing staff and I will miss the lovely families,” said Kathryn.

She added: “I have enjoyed seeing the children progress, come back to school and tell us what they are up to.

“My greatest joy has been seeing children that I have taught bring their children to the school. I have really loved that.

“The other wonderful thing is when IES (International Education Systems) bought us in 2004, we have been very fortunate since they have invested so much into the school.

Left to right: Martyn Wilkins, new Headmaster from September, Dr Jorge Segovia, president of IES, Kathryn Korcz, retiring headmistress and Monica Segovia, vice president of IES.

“They have given us a lot of support.

“I am going to miss the children so much. First thing in the morning, they are there with their big smiles excited to start the day, I will miss that.”

Kathryn first started teaching just over 30 years ago. She was previously an accountant, but when her son started school she got to know the staff at his primary school in Bingham.

Despite working for an accounting firm at the time, she left and worked as a supply teacher at the school.

She later moved to Grantham and was employed as a class teacher at Grantham Preparatory before becoming headteacher.

Over her years as headteacher, she has seen many changes with the school.

She said: “At one point we changed our uniform. We were a very red school and I was very reluctant at first as I felt we were very well known in red.

“We did change it after hanging onto it for about 10 years, but we changed it in 2014.”

Last week, staff and past and present pupils came together to say goodbye to Kathryn in a surprise assembly.

A special assembly was held for Mrs Korcz.

“It was a huge surprise,” said Kathryn.

She added: “I did see people scurrying over the last few days and I saw curtains going back and forth a few times in the hall.

Staff, families and pupils of past and present attended the special assembly for Mrs Korcz.

“I had some sleepless nights worried they were going to make me do a skydive as I’m scared of heights!

“However, it was a lovely assembly and I feel very humbled by it.”

Going into retirement, Kathryn has plans to travel to Croatia in September and Singapore in December to go and see her daughter.

A special cake was made for Mrs Korcz.

Taking over her role as headteacher will be Martyn Wilkins, who has been at the school for two years but has been a teacher for 18 years.

Martyn is “very excited” to be taking on the role.

He said: “I feel privileged and proud to not only be working at this school, but to be taking over from Kathryn and carrying on what she has achieved.

“I have many ideas for the school such as introducing a forest school programme from September - we have already trained a teacher and he has been accredited to teach a forest school.

“We will do things like camps, crafts and so much else outdoors.

“I am very big on independence because independence builds life skills.

“We are really just going to be continuing what we have done. I do feel our school is absolutely wonderful, our children are progressing and good things are happening.

“We have a dedicated bunch of professional teachers that do so much for the children.

“Teaching is such a rewarding job. When you work with children and you see them develop, it is a joy to be in a class and you see those little buds become flowers.

“No two days are the same. Teachers work extremely hard and there is no better job in the world.”

Kathryn is “thrilled” that Martyn is taking over her role.

She added: “Martyn is going to be amazing and the school will thrive under him.”