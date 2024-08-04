A new engagement manager has been appointed to a council.

Mel Brown, operations and development manager at St Wulfram’s Church, has been appointed as the Grantham engagement manager for South Kesteven District Council.

She will be working closely with Grantham Town Council and the town team to help raise the town’s profile, and she is also keen to support future projects to celebrate the town and district links with Sir Isaac Newton.

Mel Brown outside the Guildhall in St Peter's Hill, Grantham.

She said: “There is so much to celebrate in Grantham, great cultural attractions and history.

“It’s easily accessible by road and train, we have beautiful parks and green space and a range of independent retailers.

“Grantham has so much potential but there is a need to inject some positivity around the town both externally and internally.

“I am looking forward to working with all stakeholders who are interested in improving the town for everyone who lives, works and visits here.

“I welcome the challenge ahead and look forward to developing a comprehensive long-term plan to promote Grantham in a sustainable and realistic way.”

Mel has a background in operations and business development, event production and planning.

Her council role will back up the hard infrastructure regeneration funded by the Future High Streets and Heritage Action Zone funding, promoting Grantham both internally and externally, building a Town Team stakeholder group and identifying initiatives, activities and town centre events.

Councillor Paul Stokes, SKDC deputy leader, said: “We are delighted that Mel has joined the team. Her experience, contacts and knowledge of Grantham will be invaluable in our ambitions, harnessing the goodwill that exists in the town as we build its profile.”